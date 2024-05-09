Sundowns coach Mokwena rues missed chances in Arrows draw

“I don’t know how the game goes to half time at 1-0. I think it should have been 5-0,” said Mokwena.

Rulani Mokwena, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena had mixed reactions to his side’s goalless draw against Golden Arrows in a DStv Premiership at the Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday night.

Musa Lebusa was sent off for a foul on Lungelo Nguse in an entertaining match in Hammarsdale. The Brazilians were not clinical in front of goal and wasted numerous goal-scoring opportunities.

In the end, both teams had to settle for a share of the spoils after they failed to find the breakthrough. Sundowns who wrapped up the championship last Thursday are still unbeaten in the league after 25 games.

“We worked on a kick-off routine and it didn’t come out. It was my idea to be honest because of how deep their line was and the rest defence was not so good but the quicker the ball goes forward, the quicker it comes back.

“With the red card, I spoke to the players and they say ‘Okay, coach we shouldn’t have allowed the ball to bounce’ but it’s part of football. It was 10 versus 11 but there was still one team on the pitch and that is why (Ismael) Watenga is man of the match because we still created more chances. Marcelo Allende with the short corner, he should have scored so it was one of those goals where the ball couldn’t go into the back of the net.

“It was a very good performance from us and we were very offensive with chance after chance and maybe wasteful in front of goal and that is my biggest disappointment. I’m very proud of the character and spirit, the mentality of this group is very good.”

Sundowns will be hoping the injury to Lucas Ribeiro is not a serious one after the Brazilian forward was substituted late in the first half. Sundowns will be at home to Royal AM in the league on Saturday looking to stretch their unbeaten streak to 26 games.