Mosimane sets sights on Afcon title

Pitso Mosimane says he is ready to head into the dugout again after a brief sabbatical, and admits that he would like to try and win the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane left Al Ahly in June after guiding the Egyptian giants to three successive Caf Champions League finals, winning two but losing the last one to Wydad Casablanca.

Under his watch, Ahly also got successive third place finishes at the Fifa Club World Cup, and Mosimane has indicated that it may be time for him to move on from going for club trophies, and to focus instead on guiding a country to the Afcon title.

“The offers are there but it must be the right project,” said Mosimane, when asked if he had already been scouted for any jobs.

“I am open even for national teams. Maybe the only thing I haven’t won on the continent is the Afcon, so let’s do the Afcon,” added ‘Jingles,’ who coached Bafana Bafana but failed to qualify them for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations.

Mosimane says he has a few offers from national teams in Africa, but that the projects offered have yet to meet his ambitions.

“I think they (these countries) just want to close the gap. You must show me you want to win and when you want to win and what steps you are prepared to take,” he added.

“If you have never won it (the Afcon), you can’t just say ‘I want to win it’. What is your plan? Sell me your plan and I will also sell you my plan. It is not about getting the job now, maybe it will be next year. But I (also) don’t want to say ‘next year’ and then I get something now!”

Mosimane has also not been idle in his time away from being a head coach. He was at Safa House on Sunday to officially be presented with his Caf Pro License, the highest coaching badge available, after completing the course in Morocco alongside the likes of Senegal head coach Aliou Cisse and former Egypt head coach Hassan Shehata.

The former SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns head coach has also set up his Pitso Mosimane Soccer Schools, where he has Safa’s blessing to go into South Africa’s schools and coach the coaches there.