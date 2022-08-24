Ramaphosa and Mthethwa reward Banyana with R15 million for winning Wafcon

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and minister of sports, arts and culture Nathi Mthethwa have given Banyana Banyana R15 million in bonuses for winning Caf Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Mthethwa initially pledged R5.8 million from his department as a reward for Banyana for winning the tournament for the first time in their history.

“The president, noting the public calls for more funds to be channeled to the team, immediately asked that the R5,8million promised by the department be increased by a considerable amount. Today I am pleased to announce that the national government’s contribution to the team has been increased to R15 million,” said Mthethwa during a press conference at the Olympic House in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

“Knowing how generous South Africans are, I have no doubt more corporates will follow the example of Sasol and later Hollywoodbets, to invest in women’s football.”

South African Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan was happy to see the government celebrating Banyana’s success.

“This is unprecedented. For the first time you have the president of the country making a commitment to give them a bonus, the minister of sport doing the same, the federation doing the same, the provincial governments in our country doing the same,” said Jordaan.

“I am very happy that we can stand here and celebrate this special recognition of women’s football and the achievement of Banyana Banyana. Even on the continent, no team that has won the Wafcon has been given such recognition and support.”