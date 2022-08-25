Mabiliso rejoins AmaZulu after Chiefs exit

Khaya Ndubane

AmaZulu have announced the signing of former Kaizer Chiefs defender Sibusiso Mabiliso.



The 23-year-old left back joins Usuthu as a free agent after he was released by Amakhosi two weeks ago after spending only one season with the club.

SBU IS GREEN ????????



Our very own Sbusiso Mabiliso has returned to Usuthu on a permanent move. Welcome back home, Sbu ????????✍️????#HebeUsuthu#UsuthuTogether pic.twitter.com/R5uI2X5QIc— AmaZulu FC (@AmaZuluFootball) August 25, 2022



Mabiliso joined Chiefs from AmaZulu at the beginning of the 2021/22 DStv Premiership, but he struggled for game time at the Naturena-based side. He made only six appearances for Amakhosi last season.



The defender has now rejoined Usuthu where he will be hoping to regain the form that saw him attracts interest from Chiefs.



Mabiliso becomes the third former Chiefs player to join AmaZulu during the current transfer period following the arrivals of Dumisani Zuma and Ramahlwe Mphahlele. Both players were also released by Chiefs at the end of last season.



