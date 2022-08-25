Hunt not impressed by SuperSport’s transfer ‘love affair’ with Sundowns

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United head coach Gavin Hunt is not really pleased with the transfer relationship between them their arch rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.

When you look at the recent transfers at Downs, you would be forgiven for assuming that Matsatsantsa A Pitori are Sundowns’ academy.

In recent windows, Reyaad Pieterse, Teboho Mokoena, Jeremy Brockie, Grant Kakana, Sipho Mbule and Ronwen Williams have all gone from the blue side of Pretoria to the yellow side of Masandawana. The transfers have not been entirely one way as the likes of Lucky Mohomi, Ricardo Goss, George Lebese and Bangaly Soumahoro have moved the opposite direction.

“There are players who are never going to play there. It is very strange because they are crosstown rivals and I don’t think you would really see Manchester City selling a player to Manchester United, but you see that in South Africa. In my first time at SuperSport we sold the whole team and now there are a few players gone so it is what it is,” said Hunt.

“They are a team that is strong and they have a bench that is strong too. The nature of this type of business is financial and Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates are struggling to compete with them. It weakens the league. The gap is bigger and consistency wise over 30 games, it is going to be difficult to get close to them,” he added.

The Tshwane sides will renew their rivalry in the first of two games in as many weeks. They will meet in the league on September 2 but will start off with the MTN8 quarterfinal at the Tuks Stadium this coming Sunday.

Hunt hinted that he might restore goalkeeper Ricardo Goss for the Sundowns game as he has missed out on the last four games, two because of suspension and the other two because George Chigova and Boalefa Pule were given a run.

“I cannot throw (in) a goalkeeper who missed two games. He (Goss) understood that and I explained that to him. The other boys have been playing but they know the situation and we will prepare the team around that. We will be competitive and we will see how it goes,” said Hunt.