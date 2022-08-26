Zwane reveals how injuries and suspensions disrupt Chiefs

Sibongiseni Gumbi

With games coming thick and fast since the beginning of the DStv Premiership, Kaizer Chiefs have had to deal with injuries and suspensions which make it almost impossible for coach Arthur Zwane to build momentum.

Zwane carries the huge responsibility of bringing back the glory days at Naturena and he feels he can get the job done.

However, it is just that things have not aligned in his favour as yet. An injury to Ashely Du Preez in his second game in the team, and Yosuf Maart’s suspension after receiving a red card have disrupted Zwane’s planning.

“The games are coming thick and fast, and unfortunately for us who are trying to strike a balance in terms of how we want to play, we are getting injuries and suspension which tamper with the planning,” said Zwane this week.

“But it is part of the game and we are not complaining. There are other players but the thing about it is that they happen just when you think that you just won a game and you are building confidence and momentum.

“But then you lose one of the key players and you have to reshuffle and change positions in the team, that has been one of the major problems at the moment.

“We are hoping to get to a stage where we can play three games and get results with the same team and build on that,” added the Amakhosi mentor.

Up next for Chiefs is an MTN8 quarterfinal fixture against Stellenbosch FC away at Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape winelands on Sunday afternoon.

“Look, they don’t come easy. That is for sure,” says Zwane of the match. “We have just come back from Cape Town where we could not get the desired results against Cape Town City.

“But this will be a different ball game altogether because it is a cup game. They played Sundowns on Wednesday and they also didn’t get a result.

“But that doesn’t mean anything. If you look at their starting XI, it was mostly boys from the MDC who were recently promoted. They rested their regulars.”