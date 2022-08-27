AmaZulu end City’s dream of another good MTN8 run

Sibongiseni Gumbi

AmaZulu FC became the first team to throw their name into the hat for the semi finals draw in the MTN8, knocking out Cape Town City on Saturday afternoon.

Usuthu beat City 2-1 in the quarter finals at Athlone Stadium to keep their dreams of winning their first trophy since 1992 alive.

AmaZulu started the strongest of the two and pinned City back looking for an early goal that could help them settle while doing the opposite to their hosts.

The goal came in the ninth minute when Gabadinho Mhango dispossessed a City defender and made a good pass to strike partner Augustine Kwem.

The latter also did well to turn and get past two City defenders who were closing him down before unleashing a shot that beat an outstretched Darren Keet.

But as the game went on, Usuthu took their foot off the acceleration pedal and allowed City back into the game.

That is when the Citizens started threatening and showing that they were not about to lay down and allow their visitors to do as they please.

And just as Usuthu may have thought they would take their lead to the break, Khanyisa Mayo finished off a well orchestrated City move. He finished it off with a well taken volley to level the scores going into half time.



It was then that it became clear the game would be set for a thrilling finish.

The second half was played at a more guarded pace with both sides unwilling to throw caution to the wind and go all out.

There were however good chances that fell for both sides where they could have wrapped up the match but they were wasted.

With the second half ending at 1-1, the game was taken to extra time. Lehlohonolo Majoro had a brilliant chance to put Usuthu ahead again with a little over 10 minutes to the end of extra time.

But he hesitated after he had done well to chip the ball over Keet, and allowed Tarriq Feilies to recover and stop him.

Majoro cleaned his name two minutes later with a tap in after Keet had been forced into a save by Mhango. The ball fell kindly for Majoro to tap it in and ensure that AmaZulu move to the next stage of the tournament. The draw for the semi finals will be on Monday.