Chiefs’ Njabulo Ngcobo in love triangle drama

The mother of two of Kaizer Chiefs defender Njabulo Ngcobo’s children is reportedly in hospital suffering from a stress related illness after the player abandoned her and got married in secret.

According to a report published by Isolezwe LangeSonto on Sunday, Gugu Mkhize, who has two children with Ngcobo, is not coping with the recent developments in her love life.

“What eats Gugu inside is that she was with Njabulo when he was a nobody and he was not even with Uthongathi then,” a source is quoted as saying in the report.

“She was doing everything for him and supported him in every way possible including borrowing him her car. Njabulo met her when she was already a teacher at a school in Jolivet..

“He was going everywhere in Gugu’s Toyota Yaris because the Polo he owned then gave him problems. He only gave her car back when he bought the BMW that he is now driving.

“They were so in love and their relationship was blossoming so much that they bought a plot stand together in Umthwalume where he built his home,” added the source.

The report further reveals that Ngcobo had told Mkhize that he wanted a polygamous marriage and would like to take two wives.

“What Gugu didn’t understand about that is that Njabulo had not paid the damages for her two children.

“He had just promised Gugu that he would be coming to her family to pay lobola when news of his traditional wedding broke out,” says the source. Ngcobo was married in a traditional ceremony a few weeks ago.

Gugu is reported to have declined to comment on the matter for now, but admitted that she was in hospital for a stress related illness.

Ngcobo told the Isolezwe journalist to mind his own business and forget about him when he was phoned for comment.

“Hey my man, leave other people’s issues alone. Don’t get involved in my matters, we are not close or related,” was all the Chiefs star said before dropping the call.

Ngcobo is with Chiefs in Cape Town for their MTN8 quarter finals match against Stellenbosch FC set for 3pm on Sunday afternoon.