Kaizer Chiefs confirm five exits including Dolly

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have parted ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.



Dolly has been released alongside Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe and Njabulo Ngcobo.



“The club has conducted discussions with various players’ representatives and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.



“There have been some decisions made, though, and the players have been released at the end of their contracts.”

Thank you for your service, S'fiso Hlanti!



We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life #ThankYouHlanti pic.twitter.com/GoxIaeB1HF June 29, 2024

Thank you for your service, Keagan Dolly!



We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life #ThankYouDolly pic.twitter.com/saZHEidsEq — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 29, 2024

Thank you for your service, Njabulo Ngcobo!



We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life #ThankYouNgcobo pic.twitter.com/jyVnIUlz1n June 29, 2024

Thank you for your service, Siyethemba Sithebe!



We wish you all the best in your future endeavours.#Amakhosi4Life #ThankYouSithebe pic.twitter.com/w7E8t7c6cF — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 29, 2024





