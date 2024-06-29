Kaizer Chiefs confirm five exits including Dolly
Dolly has been released alongside Sifiso Hlanti, Siyethemba Sithebe and Njabulo Ngcobo.
Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Keagan Dolly (Picture: Backpagepix)
Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed that they have parted ways with several players including former Bafana Bafana star Keagan Dolly.
“The club has conducted discussions with various players’ representatives and technical staff regarding their respective contractual situations,” Chiefs wrote on their social media pages.
“There have been some decisions made, though, and the players have been released at the end of their contracts.”