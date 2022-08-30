Truter lauds AmaZulu players after securing MTN8 semifinal against Chiefs

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After reaching the semi-finals of the MTN8 Cup, AmaZulu coach Brandon Truter lauded his players for the determination they showed to beat Cape Town City away from home last weekend.

Truter’s AmaZulu beat Cape City 2-1 in an entertaining affair, which saw Usuthu players giving their all to win the match and earn the praise of their head coach, with Augustine Kwem and Lehlohonolo Majoro getting the goals for the KwaZulu-Natal outfit, while Khanyisa Mayo got the consolation goal for the home side.

The AmaZulu coach says it was vital for his side to get a win against City, especially after they lost 1-0 to Golden Arrows in the DStv Premiership KZN derby ina midweek clash last Wednesday.

“It’s always difficult coming down to Cape Town to play Cape Town City, we knew what was expected, we knew that City will move the ball and dominate possession. But after the Wednesday result, we had to win. I am just thankful and happy for the boys to change the mentality coming to the City game. The will and the want to win was awesome,” said Truter.

“We managed to get the first goal and conceded at a crucial moment, at half time … we had to start all over again. But I am thankful to the boys because they stuck to the plan. They knew exactly what to do to get the result. Some of them actually ran their socks off.”

With the qualification for the semifinal secured, AmaZulu have now been drawn against Kaizer Chiefs in the last four, with the first leg set to be played at FNB Stadium on 1 October, before the return leg on 22 October at the King Zwelithini Stadium.

Usuthu have gotten their 2022/23 campaign on a very good note, with the club currently sitting in position three on the league standings after collecting 10 points in five games.