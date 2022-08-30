Sibisi reveals why he chose Orlando Pirates

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

As a young kid, Nkosinathi Sibisi supported Orlando Pirates , something he says influenced his decision to join the club having made a switch from Golden Arrows to Bucs prior to the start of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

He says the decision to join Pirates was an easy one for him, with a number of team’s having showed interest in signing him.

Long chat

Sibisi says he had a long chat with his agent before signing on the dotted line for the Soweto giants as he wanted to know exactly what was to be expected from him when joining Pirates.

“The negotiations started last season, there has been a lot of interest, not only from Pirates, but other teams as well. I had a chat with my agent Mike Makaab. We spoke about it and he advised me as best as possible in relation to the decision,” said the defender.

“The pressure of the team and my requirements for the culture of the team and if I would be able to fit in at the team (were all factors), then that’s when I decided to join Pirates because it is the club I supported from a young age. So I would also like to write my story with the club.”

Durban move

Having only started taking football seriously after getting to University, the 26 year-old center back reveals that moving to Durban from Mpophomeni township in KwaZulu-Natal really helped him to become a professional footballer.

“I started playing football at a very young age, we used to play on the streets, however, at that time we were just playing for fun without any intentions. But that is up until I moved to Durban because of school at Mangosuthu University of Technology and I joined the school’s team, so that is when I started taking football seriously.”

Sibisi’s Pirates career has been great so far, with the defender having already scored for the club putting up consistent performances for the team.