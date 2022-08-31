Ndimeni stars for Banyana as they ease past Angola in Cosafa Cup

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

A sterling individual performance by Busisiwe Ndimeni and an overall great display by Banyana Banyana earned the team a deserving 3-0 victory over Angola in a Group A encounter of their opening game at the Cosafa Women’s Championship at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

Ndimeni was involved in both goals for Banyana, with the 30-year old striker just unfortunate not to have registered her name in the scoresheet.

Banyana could have easily taken the lead in the opening 10 minutes of the match. A goal-mouth scramble ensued in the Angola box, but the South Africans could not utilise on the chance, with Nondumiso Manengela’s attempt going wide.

It was chance after chance for the home side with Angola finding themselves under pressure.

The goal would eventually come for the hosts, with the experienced Ndimeni spotting Refilwe Maseko inside the Angolan box. Maseko made no mistake as she gave the ball just a touch to beat Domingas Kananga and put Banyana in the lead.

In the 33rd minute, Banyana went on to extend their lead through Sphumelele Shamase with a well taken shot after some great work from Ndimeni from the right side of attack.

Banyana went into the break with a comfortable lead, while Angola struggled to unlock the South African defence and barely made any threats at goals.

In the second half, it was still Banyana who were dominant and the team could have extended their goal tally early on in the half with goal scoring opportunities presenting themselves.

Meanwhile, Angola tried to make some attacks with Matondo Matuvova trying a long range shot just a minute before the hour-mark, but it was not powerful enough to trouble Dineo Magagula at Banyana’s goal-poles.

The visitors got another chance eight minutes later through Cristina Makua, but her header was dealt with.



Banyana would seal their victory with a few minutes to the end after some great foot-work by Lithemba Sam-Sam, who gave Banyana their third goal of the match.