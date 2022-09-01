Grobler wishes Sundowns stars were still at SuperSport

Ntokozo Gumede

Bradley Grobler believes that SuperSport United would be a much better team if they had not sold players likes of Ronwen Williams, Sipho Mbule, Teboho Mokoena, Grant Kekana and Aubrey Modiba to their rivals Mamelodi Sundowns.



All these footballers were key players at Matsatsantsa A Pitori and their departure left a void in Gavin Hunt’s team.

Grobler, one of the senior players at United, says facing Sundowns twice in less than a week would have been better if his ex-teammates were still around. Having lost 2-0 to Sundowns in the quarterfinals fo the MTN8 last weekend, Matsatsantsa face the Brazilians again in a league match on Friday.

“I have always known the quality that they had over the years and it is tough to play against them,” said Grobler.

“It would’ve been nice to still have them here and we would have probably had something good going on. But at the same time, they deserve the move and it is good for their careers. I am happy for them and happy where they are,” he added.

However, players like Iqraam Rayners give Grobler hope as they face Downs again in the DStv Premiership at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday.

“It does not matter where you play Sundowns, it is always going to be hard. We can’t make many changes but they can play three teams. It is always tough and if we are honest, Sundowns should walk all the tournaments with the quality that they have but that does not mean we are not going to fight,” said Grobler.

“I have to give credit to Iqraam Rayners because he has been doing well in all of the games that he is playing. He looks very sharp and he is putting good balls in the box and we are getting chances.

“It is just a matter of time before we convert them and we all know that when you make one mistake against Sundowns, they will punish you and if you and if you don’t take your chances, you will suffer,” said Grobler.

He concluded: “It’s a game where you can’t switch off for a minute. Sometimes it takes one game to turn things around. The team is not in the best position but I think mentally we are backing ourselves and we’ve been pretty good. We were pretty solid against Sundowns in the MTN8 for 80 minutes.”