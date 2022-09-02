Pirates change focus to Maritzburg after reaching MTN8 semis

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

If there is one thing Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro will be happy about going into Sunday’s DStv Premiership clash against Maritzburg United, is that his charges are at least capable of scoring more than one goal in a game.



Pirates travel to KwaZulu-Natal to take on Maritzburg at the Harry Gwala Stadium with the Buccaneers going into this clash having scored two goals in their last game, something that has been a major concern for Riveiro and his technical team.

The Soweto giants secured a 2-1 victory against Royal AM thanks to goals by Vincent Pule and Thabiso Monyane in the MTN8 quarter-finals last weekend. This was the first time Pirates had scored two goals this season.



“We scored two today and I think we have chances to score even more. That’s what we need to analyse at the end of the game. We have to know we were there to create six, seven or eight chances and that makes me feel optimistic about the future,” said Riveiro after the game against Royal AM.

Pirates, who currently lead the DStv Premiership standings with 11 points, will face a Maritzburg side that has only recorded one win in their last six league games, with the team managing three draws and two defeats in the process.



The Team of Choice campaign has not been convincing so far, and head coach John Maduka will be looking to change all of that going into the Bucs clash, particularly since they are playing at home.



Maritzburg are sitting in 10th place on the league table with six points.

Last season, the two teams played to a 0-0 draw at the Harry Gwala Stadium, but Pirates came out stronger in the second round as the thrashed Maritzburg 4-1 at Orlando Stadium.