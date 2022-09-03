Supporters mischief gets Chiefs in trouble with PSL again

Sibongiseni Gumbi

Kaizer Chiefs will again be hauled through the coals by the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) disciplinary committee.

This is after their supporters invaded the pitch at Danie Craven Stadium in the Cape last weekend.

The Amakhosi supporters stormed the field after the team had equalised and again after the match which ended in their favour.

Chiefs beat Stellenbosch FC 4-3 on penalties after the MTN8 quarter finals match had ended in a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes of play.

The start of the game had been delayed after the supporters could not get into the stadium on time. The game was sold out.

News of Amakhosi’s date with the disciplinary committee were announced by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Saturday morning.

“I can confirm that charges were preferred against Kaizer Chiefs,” said Majavu in a voice note sent out to the media by the PSL communications department.

“And they will appear before the PSL DC this coming Thursday to answer to charges of spectator pitch invasion in their game against Stellenbosch FC.

“Once the DC has been finalised, I will provide further details and outcomes thereof. In the intervening period there will be no further commentary on this matter until it is finalised,” added Majavu.

It will not be the first time that Chiefs appear in the DC for the same offence. In 2019 they pleaded guilty to the same charges.

This was after their supporters had stormed Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban where they had lost to minnows TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final.

Sizeable damage was done to property on that fateful night in Durban. The supporters were rioting to demand that then coach Steve Komphela be fired.

Komphela was eventually released after the incident with a year left on his contract at the time.