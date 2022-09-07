Hunt facing goalkeeper selection headache at SuperSport

Ntokozo Gumede

When Gavin Hunt brokered a deal to have Ricardo Goss join SuperSport United on loan as a sweetener to Ronwen Williams deal to Mamelodi Sundowns, the general perception was that Goss would assume the role of being Matsatsantsa A Pitori’s number one goalkeeper.

But the script has turned out rather differently as Goss has only played one game for the Tshwane-based outfit.

He got a red card against Chippa United in the opening game and subsequently, as rules dictate, had to sit out in games against AmaZulu and TS Galaxy.

Goss was available to play against Orlando Pirates and Richards Bay but Hunt went for Boalefa Pule instead.

Pule played two games and then in came George Chigova, who has shown fine form for SuperSport, conceding just one goal in four outings and picking up a Man-of-the-Match in the process.

“In football you get thrown a curve ball and Goss was sent off in the first game and that meant he could not play the next two games. And two games after that we had to play Sundowns twice and he can’t play against Sundowns,” said Hunt.

“So I couldn’t throw in a goalkeeper cold so I thought maybe let me give Baolefa Pule a few games and take it from there. This was the first goal that George conceded in three games now,” he added.

Hunt’s headache came after former club skipper and long serving goalkeeper, Williams, left for the yellow side of Tshwane.

“When you have a goalkeeper who has been here as the number one for many years, it’s a problem to replace him. It is very difficult as a goalkeeper if you are a second or third choice because you are never going to get a chance.

“You don’t want to rotate goalkeepers and I always feel like you can get away with some things as an in-field player if you have not played for some time, but as a goalkeeper, it’s about timing, judgement, space in front all those aspects. It is not easy. We have a problem because is on loan, so the club has to get somebody permanent,” said Hunt.

He added: “We have good goalkeepers but let’s make this more competitive. Where in South Africa do you find goalkeepers? In Egypt they don’t allow foreign goalkeepers in their league and maybe that is why they have so many good goalkeepers. It’s not such a bad rule.”

The four-time league winning coach will have to make a tough call on whether to retain Chigova in between the posts or reintroduce Goss when they travel to Maritzburg United this Friday.