WATCH: Khune sending message to his ‘haters’

Phakaaathi Reporter

Could Itumeleng Khune be suggesting that he had haters at Kaizer Chiefs who were happy when he was not playing?

This question has come up after the Amakhosi keeper posted a video that he made with his photo and with a song with suggestive lyrics as the background music.

Khune has played in Amakhosi’s last two games and has looked to be getting back to his best self again.

He was influential in Amakhosi advancing to the semi finals in the MTN8, saving two kicks in the penalty shootout.

When Khune was not playing, current coach Athur Zwane said he had not shown him hunger at training.

And when Zwane was asked about Khune’s influence after his starring role in the MTN8 win, Zwane revealed that the former Bafana Bafana keeper has since shown that he wants to play.

“Then we had Itu — we needed to give Itu the opportunity because he’s been working very hard,” said Zwane after the game against Stellenbosch FC.

“But also I wanted him to show a bit of hunger and desire, because a fully fit Itu can give you a lot of things on the field. He can lead the team and inspire youngsters.

“If he becomes a good example then he makes our lives easy. So fortunately today he came to the party.

“He showed his leadership skills and commitment, and led the team very well at the back. Though, like I said, we could have done better in some instances (in defence),” said Zwane.

In the short 15 seconds video posted on his social media, Khune has the song by South African rapper Emtee’s We Up as the background music.

He used the verse of this song which goes: “Uyakhumbula mngani wami (do you remember my friend). Be’sthathela phansi (when they looked down upon us).

“Manje basidlel’umona (now they are filled with jealousy), basidlel’umona… cause we up.”



Watch the video below: