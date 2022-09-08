Carling Cup will give a lot of players exposure – Mere

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

TS Galaxy defender Vuyo Mere says players have been longing for a one-day tournament like the Carling Black Label Cup for so long.



The veteran defender revealed this during the launch of the competition at FNB Stadium on Tuesday.

Mere, who has played for the likes of Hellenic FC, Mamelodi Sundowns, Bidvest Wits and Swallows FC, believes the tournament is a great initiative and that young players need to experience it.

“This is really exciting, it’s been a while since we had a competition like this in SA football. So, now it gives a lot of players an opportunity for exposure and for the supporters to get a feeling of what other two big teams have been feeling all along. So, it is a great initiative from Carling Black Label to include other teams so that they can experience such a tournament,” said the veteran defender.

“We have been wondering when we were going to have a tournament like this. We used to have tournaments like this before. I had my fair share of fun in those tournaments. So, I wish other players, especially younger ones to experience the one day soccer festival. It is a great feeling and everyone just wants to be part of it.”

The 38-year-old has urged Galaxy supporters to vote for the club in order to be part of the four teams that will compete during the day of the tournament.

“There is going to be a lot of pride at stake, so what are you going to do when you are a supporter if you’re not at the stadium? So, you have to vote so that you can book your seat at the stadium.

You don’t want to fill up the stadium when your team is not playing. You won’t be helping the course because your team is not playing and you want to come to the stadium,” he added.



The Carling Black Label Cup will be played at FNB Stadium on 12 November.