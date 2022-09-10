Every point important for Swallows, says Wambi

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Swallows FC midfielder Mbulelo Wambi says the main objective for the Birds this season is to avoid relegation by all costs, which is why every point is important for the club.

Wambi helped Swallows collect a point in their previous DStv Premiership match, where they had to fight their way back into the game after Marumo Gallants scored early in the first half through Sibusiso Khumalo, only for Wambi to equalise in the last half at Peter Mokaba Stadium last weekend.

Swallows were almost relegated last season, with the club suffering a dreadful campaign, but they managed to save their top flight status through the relegation/promotion playoffs.

Wambi doesn’t want to see the club going through that phase again.

“We all know what we went through last season, that is one thing that we don’t want to face again. It was a bad season, but it was a season with a lot of lessons, that is a good thing, we learnt from our mistakes and this season we just want to make things right and collect as many points as we can,” said the midfielder.



Swallows host Stellenbosch FC at Wits Stadium on Saturday, and the 35-year old Wambi says they will be aiming for three points in this match.

“It doesn’t matter if it is still early in the season, because that is the most crucial part of the season. So, so far so good, I think we have started the season well, but there is still a lot that we can improve on. We are facing Stellenbosch at home, we know what they bring and we are expecting a tough challenge from them. But, we are playing at home and we have to make sure that we get maximum points in this game.”

Swallows are sitting in ninth place on the league table with eight points after six games.