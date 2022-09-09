SuperSport continue winning streak with narrow victory over Maritzburg

Ntokozo Gumede

SuperSport United moved to within two points of DStv Premiership log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns after beating Maritzburg United 2-1 on Friday night at the Harry Gwala Stadium.



ALSO READ: Gallants insist Chiefs game will go ahead

Matsatsantsa A Pitori built up on their victory against the defending league champions whom they beat with a similar score-line last week.



After much probing form both sides, the tie came to life in the second half and it was the visitors who drew first blood.

Defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe headed home the opener in the 57th minute after rising high to connect with a Iqraam Rayners corner kick as the Botswana international netted his maiden goal of the season.

However, that celebration was short-lived as the Team of Choice responded immediately with an equalizer right from the restart.

Maritzburg won the midfield battle to advance towards George Chigova’s goal and it was Rowan Human who played the assist over the top, which was a ball that beat SuperSport’s entire backline, forcing Chigova to come out of his line.

However Lucky “Sheriff” Baloyi was too quick and reached the ball first to lob over the Matsatsantsa A Pitoris goalie for the equalizer.

It took SuperSport about 15 minutes to restore their lead and the goal came from an unlikely source in captain Onismor Bhasera. The veteran defender scored a header that many strikers would be jealous of.

ALSO READ: Briliant Sam-Sam steers Banyana to Cosafa Cup final

Gamphani Lungu delivered the ball into the box and Bhasera, almost out of nowhere, attacked the ball with a header that gave King Ndlovu no chance as the visitors went back in front.

Gavin Hunt’s side will resume action after a week off when they travel to Arthur Zwane’s Kaizer Chiefs next week Saturday.



Meanwhile, John Maduka’s side will only return to action after a month against Stellenbosch FC.