Chippa edge 10-man AmaZulu to register second league win

Khaya Ndubane

Goals from Roscoe Pietersen and Azola Matrose earned Chippa United a 2-1 win over a 10-man AmaZulu at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday afternoon.



The Chilli Boys had a perfect start to the match, finding the back of the net in as early as the seventh minute through a penalty converted by captain Roscoe Pietersen.



Chippa were awarded the penalty after Ramahlwe Mphahlele was adjudged to have handled the ball inside the 18-yard box, Pietersen stood up and sent AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa the wrong way.



Dumisani Zuma wasted a good chance to find an equaliser for Usuthu when he found himself with acres of space inside the box following a mistake at the back by AmaZulu, but he shot straight at Lloyd Kazapua.



A minute later Augustine Kwem did well to beat his marker before unleashing a powerful shot that beat the keeper, but hit the crossbar. Zuma’s follow up shot was saved by Kazapua.



Andile Mbenyane wastes glorious opportunity to extend Chippa’s lead in the 40th minute when he found himself unmarked inside the box, but Mothwa pulled off a good save to deny him.



The Chilli Boys did not have to wait long though for the second goal as they found it two minutes later through Azola Matrose who beat the offside trap before rounding off the goalkeeper and smashing the ball into an empty net.



Chippa kept their 2-0 lead into the half time break.



Usuthu coach Brandon Truter introduced Bonginkosi Ntuli at the beginning of the second half as he tries to change the complexion of the game. Ntuli came on for



Chippa were forced to make a substitution in the first five minutes of the second half after Abdi Banda failed to recover from a challenge by Kwem and was replaced by Matome Mathiane. He also introduced Ethan Brooks and Veluyeke Zulu for George Maluleka and Keagan Buchanan respectively.



Zulu scored the consolation goal for AmaZulu in referee’s optional time, but it was a little too late for Usuthu.



Usuthu were to end the game with 10 men after Kwem was sent off for an off the ball incident.



This was Chippa’s second win in eight games and it moves them from 16th spot to 13th.



In another game played on Saturday afternoon, Stellenbosch FC also edged Swallows FC 2-1 at the Bidvest Stadium.



Sinethemba Mngomezulu and Junior Mendieta scored the goals for Stellies, while Vusi Sibiya scored the consolation own goal for Swallows.