For Zwane’s sake, Chiefs cannot afford a loss to Gallants

Sibongiseni Gumbi

If Kaizer Chiefs lose to Marumo Gallants in a DStv Premiership match on Sunday afternoon, coach Arthur Zwane could find himself in a far deeper hole than he already is.

ALSO READ: Lepasa brace sinks TS Galaxy as Pirates return to winning ways

Under Zwane – who is in only his second month as a full time head coach at Chiefs – the team has taken off on a chameleon’s pace.

In six games, they have managed a meagre seven points which has seen some of the supporters lose any hope that this might be the season that Amakhosi rise again.

With just two wins, a draw and three losses so far, Zwane is already under heat with some of the Amakhosi faithful believing the club should do damage control before it has even happened.

Chiefs are currently sitting in 14th position and while it may be too early in the season to make too much of the positions, it has not been a start that Zwane would have hoped for.

The lack of results is fast weighing heavy on his shoulders and pretty soon the club’s management will also start worrying – if not already.

This is why Zwane cannot not afford another defeat. Should his team fail to eke something out of their game against Gallants at Royal Bafokeng Stadium in Rustenburg on Sunday.

A loss will take Chiefs to 15th position with just one point separating them from Sekhukhune United who would then be bottom of the standings.

It is a position not familiar with Amakhosi and would further rubber stamp the rot that has been happening in the team over the past few years.

Chiefs have gone an unprecedented seven years without a trophy, something which is already a crisis by the club’s standards.

Languishing in the relegation places – even though it is still early in the season – will be adding salt to the wound on the supporters who have borne the brunt of social torment and banter.

It will however take a real fight from Zwane’s team to knock anything out of Royal Bafokeng Stadium as Gallants are also in a similar desperate situation.

The team who recently had a bad fallout with their coach, Romain Folz and technical director Harris Choeu, are bottom of the log with five points after six games.