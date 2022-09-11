Riveiro happy with bounce back as Pirates burst through Galaxy

Jonty Mark

Orlando Pirates had a change in fortune in front of goal on Saturday, as Zakhele Lepasa’s double was enough to see off TS Galaxy 2-0 in the DStv Premiership.

Both of Lepasa’s strikes had a sense of luck about them, the first on it’s way wide before a deflection sent it into the net and the second appearing to be an attempted cross that looped over the head of TS Galaxy goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi.

Still, Pirates will take any kind of help from the Gods they can get, no doubt, having only managed four goals in seven previous top flight matches this season.

Buccaneers head coach Jose Riveiro was particularly happy with the way his charges responded after losing 1-0 at Maritzburg United in their previous Premiership match, with both goals coming in the first half.

“You can imagine, coming after a bad day at Maritzburg one week ago, the reaction of the team was amazing, the way we prepared for the game and the way we didn’t spend one second looking for excuses about our last performance,” Riveiro told SuperSport TV.

“It is true we have been struggling in front of goal, but we were not worried, we just had to continue creating chances … today it happened early (the goals) and it made everything much more easy.”

TS Galaxy head coach Sead Ramovic noted that luck had been on the side of Pirates, but was also graceful enough to acknowledge that it had not always gone the Buccaneers’ way this season.

“I think we were unlucky today,” Ramovic told SuperSport TV.

“They got two goals that were really lucky goals, but I don’t want to talk aout that. I have to say we played one of the best teams in South Africa, so it was not easy to play them. They were also unlucky against Chippa (Pirates lost that one 1-0) and in their last game (against Maritzburg). So today it was their luck. We congratulate them on a fair and tough game.”