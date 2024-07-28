Local Soccer

Agent confirms interest in City striker Mayo

Michaels confirm interest in Mayo, but was coy on which teams are interested in the player.

Khanyisa Mayo of Cape Town City (Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix)

Basia Michaels, the agent of Khanyisa Mayo, has confirmed interest in Cape Town City striker.

Mayo has been linked with Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns as well as North African and Belgian clubs.

Michaels confirm interest in Mayo, but was coy on which teams are interested in the player.

“We know that Khanyisa signed a new contract just last year, and that was proof of how much City want to hold on to him. However, that hasn’t stopped big clubs from asking questions about his availability,” Michaels told SABC Sport.

“Yes, we have a few enquiries. But there is nothing official to mention in the media at this stage, especially with the season starting next weekend.”

