Richards Bay sign Kenyan goalkeeper Otieno

Otieno is expected to fill the gap left by Jackson Mabokgwane, who recently parted ways with the club.

Betway Premiership outfit Richards Bay have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ian Otieno.



The Kenyan international joins the Natal Rich Boyz from Zambia Super League side Zesco United.



“Richards Bay Football Club is thrilled to welcome Goalkeeper Ian Otieno. His proven track record and experience in international competitions, including the CAF Confederation Cup, will be invaluable to our squad,” read a tweet from the club.



The 30-year-old goalkeeper brings a wealth of experience to the Natal Rich Boys, having spent five seasons at Zesco United.