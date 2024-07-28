Local Soccer

Home » Sport » Phakaaathi » Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

Digital Manager Phakaaathi

1 minute read

28 Jul 2024

02:02 pm

Richards Bay sign Kenyan goalkeeper Otieno

Otieno is expected to fill the gap left by Jackson Mabokgwane, who recently parted ways with the club.

Richards Bay sign Kenyan goalkeeper Otieno

Ian Otieno has joined Richards Bay FC from Zesco United (Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix)

Betway Premiership outfit Richards Bay have announced the signing of goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

ALSO READ: Cape Town City reignite interest in former Chiefs star Billiat

The Kenyan international joins the Natal Rich Boyz from Zambia Super League side Zesco United.

“Richards Bay Football Club is thrilled to welcome Goalkeeper Ian Otieno. His proven track record and experience in international competitions, including the CAF Confederation Cup, will be invaluable to our squad,” read a tweet from the club.

ALSO READ: Magesi unveil 12 new signings ahead of new season

Otieno is expected to fill the gap left by Jackson Mabokgwane, who recently parted ways with the club.

The 30-year-old goalkeeper brings a wealth of experience to the Natal Rich Boys, having spent five seasons at Zesco United.

Read more on these topics

Betway Premiership Richards Bay

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Students suspended over Cape Town school ‘slave auction’ [VIDEO]
South Africa ‘Non-compliant’ security guard training facility turned ‘Libyan military camp’ [VIDEO]
Politics ‘Orania belongs to us’ – Malema [VIDEO]
South Africa ‘At least Zuma consulted us’ – Zondo unhappy about latest judiciary budget cuts
Celebs And Viral ‘Business as usual’ for Mama Joy as she heads to Olympics despite McKenzie stopping trips for superfans

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES