Chiefs announce two signings ahead of new season

Amakhosi are expected to make more signings ahead of the 2024/25 season.

Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the signings defender Rushwin Dortley, as well as goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari.



Dortley joins Amakhosi from Cape Town Spurs on a three-year deal with a one-year option, where he played 26 matches in the premiership last season.



Rwanda’s number one goalkeeper Ntwari joins Chiefs from TS Galaxy on a four-year contract with a one-year option.

“We are so excited Ntwari has joined our team! With his experience at Club and international level, he is going to be a great addition to goalkeeping department and our squad,” says Motaung Jr. “On behalf of our team, I welcome him and hope he will enjoy playing for this giant Club in the history of football.”

“Just like the other two guys, we are looking forward to Dortley’s contribution in our team,” concluded Motaung Jr. “He is a quality defender, who has played for the junior national teams. We really believe he will add a lot of value to Kaizer Chiefs, especially at the back.”

Motaung Jr confirmed recently that Chiefs are expected to make more signings ahead of the 2024/25 season. Amakhosi have been linked with players like Oswin Appolis



“Far from it. We are not done signing yet. We are looking at players in certain positions where we feel we are lacking. There are meetings and activities going on behind closed doors as we look at strengthening the squad for the season ahead,” Motaung Jr told reporters.



“We are working hand in hand with the head coach and his technical team to get the right players for the right positions where we need them.

“We want to be signing players whose heart is also with this project which we are running here. We won’t sign just for the sake of signing and also the signings should make business sense as we can’t just pay any amount if it doesn’t make business sense.

“Also we have talks with the coach about which players would suit the team and its philosophy and if they meet the requirements that we are looking at as well. But yes, we are not done signing yet,” he added.





