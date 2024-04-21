AmaZulu’s Martin blasts Pirates after more refereeing controversy

'I can only feel proud of what my teams is doing, the way they are playing and competing,' said the AmaZulu head coach.

AmaZulu head coach Pablo Franco Martin lashed out at Orlando Pirates for ‘celebrating like they have won the World Cup,’ after the Buccaneers beat ten-man Usuthu 1-0 in a DStv Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Tshegofatso Mabasa’s 75th minute goal was enough for Pirates to take all three points, but the game was marred by another controversial incident, as Abubaker Mobara was sent off by referee Cedric Muvhali for a challenge in which he appeared to win some of the ball off Patrick Maswanganyi.

Martin was furious after Pirates had knocked AmaZulu out of the Nedbank Cup the previous weekend, with the Buccaneers trailing 1-0 when they were awarded a contentious penalty on the stroke of half time.

And on Saturday, Martin again had reason to criticise the refereeing, but took much of his ire out on Pirates, who he also accused of failing to kick the ball out of play when Mabasa scored, with midfielder Ethan Brooks down injured.

‘I saw a lack of gentlemen’

“Once more it is the same story within a week,” said Martin.

“When it was 11 v 11 we hammered them and created more chances, we hit the post, there was only one team on the pitch.

“From there everyone saw what happened once more (with the refereeing), from there we were one man down. Still we contained them … we finished the first half well and started the second half again dominating.

“In the end … they took advantage of us having one man down, and I saw a lack of gentlemen (at Pirates). Even when we had ten they were not capable of beating us, we had one player, (Ethan) Brooks, down on the ground, so we had nine players and they took advantage … and scored.

“In the cup, we kicked a ball out when one of their players was on the ground. We restarted with a throw in, and moved the ball back, and they came and pressed us

“When you are an underdog, and the opponent feels the need to do these things, to waste time, when they celebrate like they have won the World Cup, when they have to beat us this way, I can only feel proud of what my teams is doing, the way they are playing and competing.”