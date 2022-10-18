AmaZulu reserves coach pushes for consistency in the Diski Challenge

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

After their second win in a row, AmaZulu FC reserves coach Sboniso Vilakazi says they needed to maintain their consistency in the DStv Diski Challenge.

ALSO READ: Zwane laments not giving Kaizer Motaung win on birthday eve

The AmaZulu juniors thrashed Marumo Gallants 4-0 in their Diski challenge tie at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Sunday, having beaten Orlando Pirates 1-0 prior to the Gallants fixture.

Vilakazi says the team’s issue has been that they brought in new players from their junior teams and they had to adapt.

“It was a very good game and a very good response from the players,” he said.

“Our objective coming into this game was clear, to remain consistent in terms of the team and the result. We kept the same team that played Orlando Pirates at Rand Stadium, our only change we had was that of Asanda Mkhize coming in for to replace Msidisi Ndlovyu in the squad and Langa Majola was in the starting eleven replacing Ndlovu.

“We have been very good in terms of the performance and not consistent in terms of results because we have been trying to integrate players from Under-19 and Under-17. It was good and you can see that this is our style (of play). We want to dominate in the field of play and to be clinical in front of goal.”

Results

Saturday

Sekhukhune 2, Cape Town City 3

Maritzurg United 0, SuperSport United 2

Chippa United 0, Mamelodi Sundowns 1

Royal AM 2, Orlando Pirates 2

Sunday

Stellenbosch FC 4, Golden Arrows 2

Richards Bay 3, TS Galaxy 1

Swallows FC 2, Kaizer Chiefs 1

AmaZulu FC 4, Marumo Gallants 0