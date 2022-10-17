Riveiro pleased with Erasmus’ contribution at Pirates after first goal

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Riveiro has praised Kermit Erasmus’ contribution to the team after the striker scored his first goal for the Buccaneers in their 1-1 draw with AmaZulu FC at Orlando Stadium on Friday.

ALSO READ: Mngqithi – plenty more work to do for Sundowns striking star Mailula

Erasmus scored Bucs’ equalising goal in their game against Usuthu after the KwaZulu-Natal outfit scored first in their DStv Premiership encounter.

The striker made his first start for Pirates in the game against AmaZulu, after coming on as a substitute previously, since singing for the club during the past transfer window from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Riveiro says the striker’s contribution is crucial to the team.

“Well, his contribution was important for us tonight (Friday), the first goal after his first game in the starting eleven. I am sure it is important for the player and it is important also for the group to see him performing. I am not going to discover Kermit for you, you know him very well,” said the Pirates coach.

“He is an experienced player and that is why he is part of our group and helps us sometimes with a couple minutes from the bench, and tonight in the starting eleven. I am happy to see him scoring and I am sure it is not going to be the last time.”

The Usuthu draw was the Buccaneers fourth draw in all competitions, having last won a match in their game against TS Galaxy last month.

With Erasmus having scored his first goal for the club, Riveiro will be hoping the striker will add to his scoring tally, especially in their last three games before the Fifa World Cup break at the end of the month, including the MTN8 semifinal on Saturday, where they will meet Sundowns in the second leg.

Prior to that, Pirates’ next match is against Golden Arrows away from home on Tuesday. Abafana Be’Sthende will go into this game after also playing to a 1-1 draw, against Stellenbosch FC at home.