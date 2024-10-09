Appollis advised to be ‘professional’ after failed move to Chiefs

Veteran midfielder Cole Alexander has shared some words of advice with his Polokwane City teammate Oswin Appollis over his failed move to Kaizer Chiefs in the previous transfer window.



The Bafana Bafana international was a subject of interest from Amakhosi and teams in North Africa.

Appollis has seen his stock rise after breaking into the Hugo Broos’ team and was part of the Bafana Bafana squad that won a bronze medal at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year.



City chairman Johnny Mogaladi is known to be a tough negotiator and Alexander experienced a similar situation during his first spell with Rise and Shine. Following the much-publicised transfer saga that failed to materialise, it’s natural that the 23-year-old was left disappointed at the inability to secure his dream move.



“It was a complex situation but he’s a professional and this is the nature of the job. As pros, we need to be professional because in this game, if you get frustrated because of things outside the field, it affects your game and then in a year or two years we’re talking a different story,” he said.

“My advice to him is that you can’t always control the external but you can control your attitude, how you perform on the field and the attitude on the field. That’s the important thing and I think he’s been managing it well as a youngster because he’s wiser than a lot of us think.

“He’s giving his best for his team and the club is ambitious. It shows by keeping such quality players together with the likes of Oswin and the rest of the fighters that we have in the team.”

Alexander is somewhat of a journeyman having played for Ajax Cape Town, Vasco da Gama, Chippa United, SuperSport United, and Bidvest Wits.



He also had a spell with Odisha in India before joining Chiefs in 2021. He briefly turned out for Helsingborgs IF in Sweden ahead of his current stint with the Limpopo side.