22 Jul 2024

12:27 pm

Bafana star edges closer to Chiefs move

'From what I've been told, it's just a matter of time before the deal is concluded. I will check again if he reported for training on Monday,' said our source.

Polokwane City and Bafana Bafana star Oswin Appollis is reportedly on his way to Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs are edging closer to capturing the signature of Oswin Appollis from Polokwane City ahead of the new 2024-2025 DStv Premiership season.

According to information gathered by the Mgosi Squad, the deal hinges on both clubs agreeing on a transfer fee for the Bafana Bafana international.

Amakhosi are looking to bolster their attacking options following the departure of Keagan Dolly who had his proposed move to SuperSport United fall through.

Appollis was part of Bafana’s squad that finished third at the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year and Chiefs want to add him to their arsenal. 

“From what I’ve been told, it’s just a matter of time before the deal is concluded. I will check again if he reported for training on Monday,” said our source.

“He might even stop training in order to conclude the Chiefs deal because they are serious about wrapping up the transfer but the issue is about agreeing on a fee.”

The Limpopo side have resigned themselves to losing one of the most prized assets but they are reportedly looking for a huge transfer fee for the 22-year-old attacker.

Bafana Bafana Kaizer Chiefs F.C (AmaKhosi/Chiefs) Polokwane City F.C.

