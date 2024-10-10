OPINION: Please show Jose Riveiro respect

Please show Jose Riveiro respect

It’s unfair that Jose Riveiro’s amazing job at Orlando Pirates in just a short space of time has been reduced to conspiracy theories.



Last weekend, the Spanish coach achieved what no other coach had achieved in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era and that was to win the MTN8 three times in a row.



But no, instead of praising him for achieving this feat, the talk on the streets and news headlines were about how Stellenbosch FC were “robbed” in the final.



This after referee Abongile Tom allowed Pirates to take a quick free-kick in an incorrect position that led to the second goal for Riveiro’s team, which Tshegofatso Mabasa scored.



As if that wasn’t enough, following a Carling Black Label Knockout draw in Sandton on Tuesday, where Pirates were pitted against Magesi FC in the first round of the competition, a conspiracy theory started, with many suggesting that Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza is using his position as the PSL chairman to make sure that his club gets “easy” draws.



It boggles the mind though as to how that is possible when the draw was made in front of the 16 Betway Premiership club representatives and was also live on TV, both on the pay channel and the public broadcaster.



If Pirates were to go all the way and claim the Carling Knockout, it’s obvious that talk will again be about how they benefitted from refereeing errors or Khoza’s power, instead of talking about how Riveiro has transformed Pirates into cup specialists, or how he has won six trophies in three seasons.



The fact of the matter is he has silenced his doubters who questioned his appointment in 2022 by not only winning two cup competitions in his first season in charge but also defending them.



With no other team having won the league title in the last two seasons besides Sundowns, do we say Riveiro has failed by finishing second? I don’t think so.



So, please give Jose Riveiro his flowers and the respect he deserves!