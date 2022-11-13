ASFAR rout nine-woman Sundowns in Champions League final

Khaya Ndubane

Hosts ASFAR Club beat defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies 4-0 in a dramatic Caf Women’s Champions League final at Stade Moulay Abdellah on Sunday night.



A goal by Fatima Tagnaout and a brace by Ibtissam Jraidi were enough to hand the Moroccan side their first Caf Women’s Champions League trophy.



The game started at a frantic pace with both teams having a go at each other, but it was the hosts who finally found the back of the net in the 14th minute when Fatima Tagnaout scored from the penalty spot. The penalty was awarded to ASFAR after Zanele Nhlapo fouled Ibtissam Jraidi inside the box.



The goal seemed to spur Sundowns on as they push more women forward in search of the equaliser, but the ASFAR defence remained resolute.



Sundowns Ladies were the reduced to 10 women in the 33rd minute when Rhoda Mulaudzi was given her marching orders for a late tackle on Zineb Redoauni.



Andile Dlamini then pulled off a good save to deny Ahmamou Douha after she had gotten the better of Bambanani Mbane before unleashing a powerful shot towards goals.



The hosts took the slender lead to the half-time break.



Sundowns were reduced to nine women in the 52nd minute after Nhlapo was given her marching orders for a second bookable offence. The defender committed a foul just outside the 18-yard box and from that resultant free kick Jraidi doubled ASFAR’s lead.



Jerry Tshabalala’s side chased the game from then onwards and the Moroccan side’s players winded down the clock by falling down every time there’s a contact from a Sundowns player.



Jraidi the scored in the 87th minute and also in referee’s optional time to complete her hat-trick and made sure that the trophy remained in Morocco and in the end the hosts dethroned the defending champions, beating them 4-0 to win their first Caf Women’s Champions League.