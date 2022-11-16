Sundowns Ladies trio named in Caf Champions League best team 

Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies might have failed to defend their Women’s Champions League title, but some of their players were recognised by Caf for their efforts at the tournament which was held in Morocco recently.



ALSO READ: ASFAR rout nine-woman Sundowns in Champions League final

The Sundowns trio of Bambanani Mbane, Lelona Daweti and Boitumelo Rabale made the Caf best team of the tournament for their incredible individual brilliance at the competition.

For Mbane, this was the second time that she is included in the tournament’s best team, as she was also selected in their inaugural edition last year.

Daweti made the team after her great showing in front of goals, which saw her score four goals, while Rabale also made the cut for being instrumental in Sundowns’ road to the final which came with two woman-of-the-match accolades.

The best Africa women team also has a few players from champions ASFAR Club, who beat Banyana Ba Style 4-0 in the final.

Some of the players from ASFAR who made the team include goalkeeper Khadija Er-rmichi, who was voted the Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament, defenders, Aziza Rabbah, Ghizlane Chhiri. Siham Boukhami, Fatima Tagnaout and tournament’s topscorer Ibtissam Jraidi with six goals.

Meanwhile, Bayesla Queens’ Glory Edet was also chosen at the back, while Simba Queens’ Opah Clement was named in midfield.

With the tournament over, the Brazilians will now shift their focus back to the Hollywoodbets Super League, where they have already claimed the league title with three games to play.

Sundowns Ladies will travel to Mpumalanga where they will face off with Coal City Wizzards at Puma Stadium on Thursday.