Aubaas reveals Sundowns motivation

By Katlego Modiba

Mamelodi Sundowns have officially confirmed the signing of Bathusi Aubaas from TS Galaxy ahead of the new DStv Premiership season.

The newly-capped Bafana Bafana midfielder was reportedly on the radar of Orlando Pirates but Sundowns have won the race for his signature.

𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡 𝗪𝗘𝗟𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗘 𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗟𝗔𝗧𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗦𝗜𝗚𝗡𝗜𝗡𝗚



Masandawana, Bathusi Aubaas' blood is 𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 👆🟡#Sundowns #WelcomeAubaas

It’s another statement of intent by The Brazilians after other notable high-profile arrivals like Junior Mendieta and Thapelo Maseko from Stellenbosch FC and SuperSport United respectively.

“What attracted me to Sundowns is that they have a winning mentality,” Aubaas reveals. “One thing I want to achieve at the club is that I want to win a lot of titles. I’m not here to relax.

“I’m here to work and learn. I’m here to add value in the team and to compete.”

Lesiba Nku will also turn out for the champions having joined from Marumo Gallants while Brazilian winger Lucas Ribeiro Costa arrived from Belgian second division side SK Beveren.