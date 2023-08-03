Frosler opens up on Chiefs decision to turn down overseas offer

By Sibongiseni Gumbi

In a very brief answer, Kaizer Chiefs defender Reeve Frosler has commented on reported interest in his services by an unnamed Romanian team.

Frosler was reported to have been on the wanted books of a team in Romania where his colleague Siyabonga Ngezana is now plying his trade.

But Chiefs are said to have declined the offer and opted to keep the 25-year-old versatile defender who can play both at right and left back.

Frosler was one of the players availed by the Naturena side for media interviews on Wednesday morning as the team builds up to their opening DStv Premiership match.

Chiefs will begin their campaign at home against Chippa United but will use Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban for the Sunday afternoon game.

“The decision that was made regarding that, I am happy with it,” answered Frosler when asked whether the rumours were true or not.

“And my focus is fully here now and on the season ahead. The decision was made by all the parties involved,” said Frosler.

Frosler could not be drawn to reveal any further details as he insisted he was happy at Chiefs and focused on helping the team get better in the upcoming season.

“We’ve had a good few weeks of preseason. So now going into the new season, we know what we want to achieve,” said Frosler of the upcoming season.

“But I always say it is about the small steps first and then we will see when we end up. We just have to start the season on the right foot at the weekend.

“That will set us up for the next game, and all the other games after that. Preseason is for trying combinations and knowing each other better.”

‘Coaching changes beyond me’

Chiefs lost two of their televised friendly games as their preparations intensified. But Frosler says not much should be read into those results.



“It would be nice to have the results, but they have to come from the games starting this weekend.”

Chiefs have a new coach with Molefi Ntseki tasked with the side after Arthur Zwane was demoted in early July.

“Obviously coaching changes are beyond me as a player. So, whoever comes in I just have to do my best and show him what I can do, and do my best,” said Frosler.