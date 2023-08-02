Grobler looking for strong start from SuperSport United

By Katlego Modiba

Veteran striker Bradley Grobler is targeting a strong start in the new DStv Premiership season if SuperSport United are to be counted amongst title contenders.



Expectations will be high from Matsatsantsa a Pitori’s management who have recruited well in the current transfer window as they aim to improve on their third-placed finish last season.

“The first block of games are very important,” said Grobler, ahead of their game against Richards Bay at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday.

“I think was possibly part of our downfall last season because we played very well but didn’t pick up results and that came to hurt us at the end.

“It is important to get off to a good start in the league and MTN8. Last season was probably a successful season for us but we want to win something and we can compete for cups too and it will start with the MTN8 Cup.”

Grobler also touched on their pre-season that included a camp in Durban ahead of what will be a grueling season with the Caf Confederation Cup on their schedule as well.

“I’ve been counting these days down until the league starts. Pre-season is not an enjoyable part of the season but it’s very important,” he said.

“It has been tough, at SuperSport United like to play with intensity. Coach Gavin Hunt gets us working hard. It has been good and obviously we know we have a hard season coming up with the size of the squad we got and all the traveling.

“I think we’ve got a big base and there’s an excitement within the team about going back to Africa, the last time we were there, we did very well and we’re looking forward to that again.”

United will enter the inter-club Caf competition in the second round of the preliminary stage in September.



They will face the winner of Gaborone United from Botswana and Madagascar’s Elgeco Plus who play each other later this month.