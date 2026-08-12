Baartman strikes as Chiefs sink Sekhukhune

Amakhosi make it two Betway Premiership wins out of two.

Kaizer Chiefs produced an inspired second half performance on Wednesday to beat Sekhukhune United 2-0 at FNB Stadium and make it two wins out of two to start the Betway Premiership season.

Chiefs at the double

20-year-old Luke Baartman netted his first goal for Chiefs and Mduduzi Shabalala came off the bench to grab a second, as Fernando Da Cruz’ side bounced back from Sunday’s MTN8 exit in some style.

The victory sets Chiefs up perfectly for Saturday’s Premiership showdown with Mamelodi Sundowns at the same venue.

The game marked a disappointing return to FNB Stadium for Sekhukhune head coach Cedric Kaze.

Kaze’s Babina Noko had started the campaign with two wins, but were overwhelmed as Chiefs piled on the pressure in the second period.

All-change

Da Cruz made five changes from Chiefs’ MTN8 defeat to Golden Arrows.

Langelihle Phili was given a first start for Amakhosi since signing from Stellenbosch, while Etiosa Ighodaro started in attack.

In defence, Dillan Solomons got an opportunity at right back ahead of Thabiso Monyane, and in midfield it was Sibongseni Mthethwa who played alongside Lebo Maboe.

Sekhukhune were a threat in the first few minutes, with Brandon Petersen pulling off a good save at his near post to deny Tshepo Mokoane.

Chiefs’ best chance of the half came in the 16th minute. Maboe found Asanele Velebayi with a tremendous through ball, but the Aamakhosi forward opted to play a cut-back, and couldn’t find a Chiefs teammate.

In general, the first half lacked enterprising attacking play from either side, with possession conceded too easily by both.

Sekhukhune were dealt a blow on the stroke of half time as Vuyo Letlapa had to be stretchered off with a serious-looking injury.

Letlapa had gone down in some pain after an earlier tackle from Solomons, and tried to continue, but ultimately fell to ground and was replaced by new signing Mokibelo Ramabu

Phili did finally get a shot away in the 53rd minute, and his effort was Chiefs’ first on target in the match. But Toaster Ntsabata made an easy save.

On the hour mark, Phili supplied Ighodaro, but he dragged his left-footed effort wide from the edge of the box.

Baartman on song

Chiefs, however, did find a breakthrough in the 63rd minute with a fine move. Phili supplied a great through ball for Solomons, who crossed for Baartman to slide a fine finish past Nsabata.

Shabalala added a second after he was put through by an excellent pass from Siphesihle Ndlovu.