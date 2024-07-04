Bafana avoid big guns in AFCON qualifiers draw

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco.

South Africa avoided the big guns of African football when the draw of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.



Bafana Bafana, who were in Pot 1, were drawn in Group K alongside Uganda, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan.



Following their impressive run in the 2023 tournament, Bafana will be looking to make it to the 2025 edition and hope to go beyond the semifinals stage of that competition.



The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.



The full 2025 AFCON draw:

Group A

Tunisia

Madagascar

Comoros

Gambia

Group B

Morocco

Gabon

Central African Republic

Lesotho

Group C

Egypt

Cape Verde

Mauritania

Botswana

Group D

Nigeria

Benin

Libya

Rwanda

Group E

Algeria

Equatorial Guinea

Togo

Liberia

Group F

Ghana

Angola

Sudan

Niger

Group G

Ivory Coast

Zambia

Sierra Leone

Chad

Group H

Democratic Republic of Congo

Guinea

Tanzania

Ethiopia

Group I

Mali

Mozambique

Guinea-Bissau

Eswatini

Group J

Cameroon

Namibia

Kenya

Zimbabwe

Group K

South Africa

Uganda

Congo Brazzaville

South Sudan

Group L

Senegal

Burkina Faso

Malawi

Burundi



The AFCON qualifiers are scheduled to start in September this year.