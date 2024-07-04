Local Soccer

Khaya Ndubane

Compiled by Khaya Ndubane

4 Jul 2024

04:13 pm

Bafana avoid big guns in AFCON qualifiers draw

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco.

Hugo Broos head coach of Bafana Bafana. (Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix)

South Africa avoided the big guns of African football when the draw of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers was conducted in Johannesburg on Thursday.

ALSO READ: Mkhalele proud of Bafana despite Cosafa Cup exit

Bafana Bafana, who were in Pot 1, were drawn in Group K alongside Uganda, Congo Brazzaville and South Sudan.

Following their impressive run in the 2023 tournament, Bafana will be looking to make it to the 2025 edition and hope to go beyond the semifinals stage of that competition.

The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations will be hosted by Morocco between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026.

The full 2025 AFCON draw:

Group A

Tunisia
Madagascar
Comoros
Gambia

Group B

Morocco
Gabon
Central African Republic
Lesotho

Group C

Egypt
Cape Verde
Mauritania
Botswana

Group D

Nigeria
Benin
Libya
Rwanda

Group E

Algeria
Equatorial Guinea
Togo
Liberia

Group F

Ghana
Angola
Sudan
Niger

Group G

Ivory Coast
Zambia
Sierra Leone
Chad

Group H

Democratic Republic of Congo
Guinea
Tanzania
Ethiopia

Group I

Mali
Mozambique
Guinea-Bissau
Eswatini

Group J

Cameroon
Namibia
Kenya
Zimbabwe

Group K

South Africa
Uganda
Congo Brazzaville
South Sudan

Group L

Senegal
Burkina Faso
Malawi
Burundi

The AFCON qualifiers are scheduled to start in September this year.

