Broos hails Bafana win, refuses to comment on Mokoena saga

Huge Broos praised a game plan well executed, after Bafana Bafana boosted their chances of 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification with a 2-0 win over Benin at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in the Ivory Coast on Tuesday evening.

The Bafana coach, however, refused to comment on the Teboho Mokoena controversy that threatens to derail Bafana’s dominant position in the group.

Bafana’s Broos – ‘We did a good analysis’

“We did a good analysis of the opponent, so congratulations to those who did the analysis,” Broos told reporters after Lyle Foster and Jayden Adams’ second half strikes were enough to move Bafana five points clear at the top of Group C.

“We knew where we could be dangerous against Benin. They are a good team but we did well today in keeping the ball and waiting for the right moment.

“In the first half Benin were able to do something. But in the second half, with the weather very hot, they had challenges and it started to be easier for us.

“I said to my assistants that if we score once we will win the game. Benin were not able to do anything apart from the small chance they had in the first half. Apart from that we dominated and deserved to win.”

Trouble for Bafana?

Bafana could be deducted three points in Group C, if Fifa find them guilty of fielding an ineligible player in their 2-0 Group C win over Lesotho.

Mokoena played in that match despite picking up yellow cards in previous Group C qualifiers against Benin and Zimbabwe. Under Fifa rules, it seems he should have been suspended.

Precedent suggests Fifa could award a 3-0 win to Lesotho, which would see Bafana’s lead in the group cut drastically.

“I understand, but I won’t comment on that,” said Broos.

“It is something that is going to be resolved in the next weeks. We will wait and see.”

‘If we don’t do stupid things we are very close’

With four games left to play in the group stages, Bafana are currently five points clear of Benin and Rwanda, six clear of Nigeria and seven clear of Lesotho. Only the group winners are guaranteed qualification for the World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

“The only thing we have to do is keep working hard. We must not think everything in the group is done,” Broos did say.

“But with the group we have, if we don’t do stupid things we are very close to qualification.”