Bafana legend believes Chaine should start ahead of Mothwa

'Veli Mothwa was rusty, he hadn't played a game before he played the game against Uganda and he was under pressure but we all know that he's a good goalkeeper,' Tlale said.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper John Tlale believes Hugo Broos should have started with Sipho Chaine in last Friday’s 2-2 draw against Uganda in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier.

Broos opted for the rusty Veli Mothwa who hasn’t played a competitive game for his club AmaZulu in the new season due to the delayed start of the Betway Premiership. Chaine has already played five games for the Buccaneers this season. He has been in top form in the Caf Champions League while also helping Pirates reach a third successive MTN8 Cup final.

ALSO READ: Broos warns of ‘tough’ South Sudan as Bafana seek AFCON win

“Veli Mothwa was rusty, he hadn’t played a game before he played the game against Uganda and he was under pressure,” Tlale said on Radio 2000.

“We all know that he’s a good goalkeeper. I think they considered the fact that he has been there for quite some time. That’s why they gave him that opportunity to play but according to me, they were supposed to start with Chaine because he has played so many games.

“It was also on his home ground in Orlando, where he has been playing games and winning with Orlando Pirates who are in the final of the MTN8. They should have considered that he (Mothwa) hasn’t played in a while and that’s why his confidence was so low

“But I know he’s a big boy. He will work and take another opportunity as time goes on. As a goalkeeper, if you make a mistake, it’s the net that will cover you and that’s the most unfortunate part.”

Bafana are away to South Sudan on Tuesday afternoon looking to register their first three points of the qualifying campaign. Uganda beat Congo 2-0 on Monday to temporarily take charge of group K with four points.

ALSO READ: ‘He deserves it’, Broos on Williams’ Ballon d’Or nomination

South Africa are third behind Congo who opened their account with a 1-0 win over South Sudan. The top two teams from the group will qualify for the tournament that will be held in Morocco next year.