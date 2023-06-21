Banyana’s Matlou delighted to be part of Eibar promotion push

By Tshepo Ntsoelengoe

It has been a wonderful season for Banyana Banyana defender Noko Matlou with her club SD Eibar in Spain, a campaign the defender says it really meant a lot.

Matlou’s Eibar fought their way back to the elite league in women’s football in Spain, with the Banyana defender playing a huge role as part of the club’s solid defence.

Her efforts earned her a contract extension with the Spanish outfit, a huge morale booster for the Banyana veteran, who is currently with the national team as they continue their preparations for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

The Limpopo-born defender is looking at continuing with her club performances by excelling for Banyana at the World Cup.

“It was very important for Eibar to get back to the top tier, we all wanted that and we also did it for our fans. We gave our all throughout the whole season and I’m happy to have contributed as much as I did to help the team get back to the top,” said the defender.

“There is a lot that I learnt this past season, and it has helped me to grow as a player. Even when I was injured at some point, I still grasped a lot of things. I just want to bring all that experience back to the national team and make sure that everyone benefits from it.

A bright future

“We are preparing for the World Cup now and we want to be at our best. But I believe in our team and I think there are a lot of good things that will come from us.”

From her days of playing in the Sasol Women’s League, the newly formed Hollywoodbets Super League and now the Spanish Women’s League, the 34-years old says there is a lot of hope for the women’s game.

“We have to give thanks to Sasol, they are the ones who believed in us from our early days and look at where most of us are at the moment. They are still there and to be honest, there is a lot of growth in women’s football at the moment.”