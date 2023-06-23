Ellis names final Banyana Banyana World Cup squad

By Jonty Mark

Desiree Ellis has named fit-again Thembi Kgatlana in her final 23-woman Banyana Banyana squad for the Fifa Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand next month.

Refiloe Jane will captain the Banyana side, while Ellis named Kgatlana and goalkeeper Andile Dlamini as vice-captains.

Thembi Kgatlana makes South Africa's World Cup team. The last time she played for her country, she tore her Achilles in the Africa Cup of Nations. Racing's May 6 match vs. Orlando was her first in 10 months. So, she is grateful to be healthy now and not thinking about that injury https://t.co/aEJzLomDqO pic.twitter.com/dfPx3a1xMy— Tyler Greever (@Tyler_Greever) June 23, 2023

“It has been a tough week,” said Ellis, according to Safa.net, after having to trim down he squad from 36 players.

“It might have not been easy for you as players but it was also not easy for me as the coach. If I could, I would have taken every one but unfortunately I can only take 23 players.

“Thank you for the hard work that each and every one of you has put in, and this is not the end of it. It still needs to continue and it will get more challenging from here because the World Cup stage is a different ball game.

“I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to the whole group of 36 players (in the preliminary squad) for their enthusiasm, commitment and competitiveness during this time. I would also like to thank the staff for always giving their best.”

Banyana have been drawn in Group G at the World Cup, which starts on July 20, along with Sweden, Argentina and Italy.

FIXTURES

23 July

Sweden v South Africa, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-tara)

28 July

Argentina v South Africa, Dunedin Stadium (Dunedin/Otepoti)

2 August

South Africa v Italy, Wellington Regional Stadium (Wellington/Te Whanganui-a-tara)