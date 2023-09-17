Local Soccer

Barker irked by Chiefs coach Ntseki’s comment on Mthethwa

The Kaizer Chiefs coach told the media this week that Chiefs would be keen to sign Mthethwa should he become available.

Sibongiseni Mthethwa of Stellenbosch FC (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Stellenbosch FC coach Steve Barker was not amused by Molefi Ntseki’s comment on midfielder Sibongiseni Mthethwa.

This comes after the Kaizer Chiefs coach told the media this week that Chiefs would be keen to sign a “good player” like Mthethwa should he become available.

“As a coach, I wouldn’t do that,” said Barker as quoted by iDiski Times.

“I have got the desire to have many players from other clubs, but at the end of the day, if we are Stellenbosch, we want a footballer from another team, we get our management, our CEO [Rob Benadie] to engage formally with them and that is the way we do it. “It is a bit frustrating when it goes out to the media because the player is a Stellenbosch player and for me that is not the way to show it.”

Chiefs reportedly submitted an offer for Mthethwa and were turned down by Stellies. Amakhosi are said to be preparing another offer for the Bafana Bafana midfielder before the transfer deadline.

Barker, however, has denied that Chiefs have tabled an offer for Mthethwa.

“No, not that I’m aware of,” said Barker.

