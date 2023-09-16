Chiefs left frustrated by Royal AM and the woodwork

Amakhosi hit the bar once in each half but can't score at FNB Stadium.

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs and Mxolisi Macuphu of Royal AM battle for the ball at FNB Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs couldn’t get a third straight DStv Premiership win on Saturday, failing to break down Royal AM in a goalless draw at FNB Stadium

Amakhosi did hit the crossbar once in each half but didn’t really create enough to deserve all three points against an away side content to sit back and soak up the pressure.

Chiefs head coach Molefi Ntseki gave a first start of the season to new striker Jasond Gonzalez. The Colombian, however, was lucky to stay on the pitch in the early stages for a poor over-the-top tackle.

Chiefs looked the more dangerous side going forward with Pule Mmodi and Ashley Du Preez at the heart of their best attacks. Du Preez had one effort from the edge fo the area that flew wide. Mmodi then released Du Preez with a fine pass but his near-post effort hit the side netting.

In the 33rd minute a poor clearance found Edson Castillo with some room outside the area, and his fierce shot cannoned off the crossbar but away from danger.

Royal AM did have chances of their own, and Brandon Peterson was actually called into the first real save of the match when he did well to stop Hopewell Cele’s effort.

In the second half, Chiefs continued to press, with Castillo firing one effort wide, before Gonzalez so nearly opened his account with a header, but Xolani Ngcobo reacted superbly to tip the ball over the bar.

Saile so close

Gonzalez was immediately taken off by Ntseki, who made a triple substitution, Reeve Frosler, Christian Saile and Mduduzi Shabalala all coming into the side.

In the 70th minute, Saile so nearly opened the scoring as Frosler found Du Preez with a good pass, and he set up Saile, his shot hitting the underside of the bar with Ngcobo well-beaten.

Royal AM’s forays forward were rare but they had a chance in the 74th minute as after Chiefs gave away possession at the back and Selwyn Nathan set up Ayabulele Maxeke, but he dragged his effort wide.