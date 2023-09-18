Chiefs offload Mahlatsi just over a year after signing him

'We appreciate his efforts and wish him all of the best for the future,' said Kaizer Motaung Jr.

Kamohelo Mahlatsi has bid farewell to Kaizer Chiefs as both parties agreed to end his contract by mutual consent.

As a result, he’s now on the market as a free agent. Kaizer Motaung Jr, the sporting director of the Naturena based club, acknowledged Kamohelo’s unwavering commitment during his time at Chiefs.

Following discussions with Kamohelo’s representatives, they jointly decided to allow him the opportunity to secure more regular playing time elsewhere.

Motaung Jr. expressed the club’s appreciation for Kamohelo’s contributions and conveyed their best wishes for his future endeavours.

“Kamohelo has given his best at all times while a Chiefs player,” said Motaung Jr on Monday.

“And, following consultation with his representatives, we decided to release him with a view to him finding more regular game time somewhere else.

“We appreciate his efforts and wish him all of the best for the future,” added the Amakhosi boss.

Before his stint at Chiefs, the 25-year-old midfielder made a notable impact at Moroka Swallows.

His outstanding performances there made him a standout player. Kamohelo’s roots trace back to Sebokeng, and he honed his skills at the SuperSport United academy, renowned for consistently producing top-notch talents.

During his developmental years, Mahlatsi gained valuable experience while on loan at Ubuntu FC, participating in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. A

Additionally, he had a loan spell with the University of Pretoria, where he showcased his abilities, ultimately catching the eye of Swallows scouts.

But at Chiefs Mahlatsi just could not get going and was hardly in the match day squad in his first season.

But things turned out for the worst in his second season and he has been offloaded just over a month into the new term.

He became the ninth player to be offloaded at Amakhosi in Molefi Ntseki’s era as Amakhosi look to rebuild themselves into a formidable team once more.