Barker proud as Stellies extend unbeaten run to 23 matches

Stellies now lead the third-placed Buccaneers by three points.

Stellenbosch FC extended their unbeaten run to 23 matches in all competitions after they fought back from a goal down to beat TS Galaxy 2-1 in a DStv Premiership clash at Mbombela Stadium on Sunday.



ALSO READ: Pirates’ Riveiro – we’re getting closer



Lehlohonolo Mojela put the home side in the lead four minutes before the half-time break, but second half goals from Fawaaz Basadien and Andre De Jong made sure that Stellies took all the points on offer.



The win saw Stellies reclaim their second spot from Orlando Pirates, who had occupied it following their dramatic win over AmaZulu on Saturday.



Stellies now lead the third-placed Buccaneers by three points, with six games to go before the end of the season.



Coach Steve Barker admitted that he would have been content with a point from the Galaxy, but added that he was super proud of his charges for claiming all three points against the Rockets.

“We fought fire with fire tonight, dug deep and showed tremendous character,” said Barker.

“It was a massive performance at the end of a week in which we played two top-six clubs away and collected four points.



OPINION – Kaizer Chiefs are in danger of hitting an all-time low

“I told my boys at half-time to up the intensity and they did. Given the strength of Galaxy at home I would have settled for a point, so to get all three is fantastic,” he added.



Stellies will next host Polokwane City at the Danie Craven Stadium on Saturday and victory in that game will see them extend their lead over Pirates to six points, with the Buccaneers still have to play Royal AM the following day.