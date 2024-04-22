Chippa coach Kopo – ‘Sometimes you have to win ugly’

The Chilli Boys are on a run of four straight wins in all competitions.

Kwanele Kopo (left) and Thabo September (right) co-coaches of Chippa United during the DStv Premiership 2023/24 match against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria last Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Chippa United co-coach Kwanele Kopo has explained the team’s change in fortunes since he and Thabo September took over the coaching reins in Gqeberha.



OPINION – Kaizer Chiefs are in danger of hitting an all-time low

The Chilli Boys are on a run of four straight wins in all competitions. What is even more impressive is the fact they have kept clean sheets in all the games while also booking their place in the Nedbank Cup semifinals.

Chippa’s latest victory was a 2-0 win over SuperSport United at Lucas Masterpieces Moripe Stadium last Saturday as they sneaked into the top eight on the DStv Premiership standings with six games left to play this season.

“Together with the technical staff, coach Thabo and the technical director, we looked at the players that were here when we arrived because we couldn’t bring in players,” Kopo revealed.

“We only brought in (Kamohelo) Mahlatsi. We are trying to do what works for the players that are here. Yes, when we started, we played a lot of draws and I think we realised that we were struggling to score in open play.

“We looked at the physicality of the team and we have developed the team where we can score in open play and from set-pieces and on counter attacks so that the players can understand how to win.”

Kopo added that they are now playing to the strength of the team since taking over from Morgan Mammila who has now taken up a technical director post within the club.

“That’s what we have instilled in the team. Firstly, don’t prioritise possession, but prioritise how to win because we can always build on possession. I think the players have responded very well to that,” Kopo added.

“We are taking these wins and challenging the players that we have not won four games consecutively so we need consistency and build a mentality of winning. Sometimes you have to win ugly and you take the three points.



ALSO READ: Barker proud as Stellies extend unbeaten run to 23 matches

“I feel for SuperSport United and the frustrations they have but we had to do what was needed. We’re happy with the team and we thank the management for the consistent support and believing in us. We have six games to go and can we keep it up winning by 2-0 scores? That’s the most important question,” concluded the Chippa co-coach.