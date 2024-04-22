OPINION – Kaizer Chiefs are in danger of hitting an all-time low

Amakhosi certainly look like they may break a few records this season – for their worst ever performance in the Premier Soccer League era.

It’s hard to know what to write any more about Kaizer Chiefs, who have sunk to such levels of mediocrity again this season that their vast support base probably wish that the pain can just end, at least until it starts all over again in a few months time.

Unfortunately for them, Amakhosi still have another six DStv Premiership games to play, starting with Tshwane’s big two – SuperSport United and Mamelodi Sundowns. On current form, and even with SuperSport also going through their own sorry slump, it is hard to see Chiefs getting much out of these games.

Chiefs head coach Cavin Johnson said he felt like a broken record talking about Amakhosi’s failure to take their opportunities in Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Richards Bay in Umlazi on Sunday.

Johnson’s side are currently 10th in the table, and if they stay there it will be their lowest ever finish, ‘beating’ the ninth-place they ended up in 2001/2, 2006/7 and 2018/19.

Chiefs are also currently on 30 points, and in danger of ‘beating’ their lowest ever points total, when they got a measly 36 points, and somehow still managed to finish 8th in the 2021/22 campaign.

Trending downwards

Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr pretty much laughed off suggestions recently that Amakhosi could fail to qualify for the MTN8, but this year they have managed to get just six points from eight matches, scoring three goals in the process.

Their form is also trending in the wrong direction, with four losses from their last five league games. Johnson keeps on changing up his team, but nothing he tries seems to be working.

It’s also too easy to blame not taking your chances. Johnson has tried to single this out, but Chiefs also just haven’t been creating enough, while at the back lately there have also been some concerning mis-steps, like failing to mark Richards Bay captain Simphiwe Mcineka from a corner on Sunday.

Right now, Chiefs are the laughing stock of South African football, and it’s hard to see that changing .

