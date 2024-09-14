Blom to miss Chiefs’ Premiership opener

'Apart from (Njabulo) Blom ... everyone is fit and available,' Nabi told the Chiefs official website.

Njabulo Blom still has work to do to get up to speed at Kaizer Chiefs. Picture: Backpagepix

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Nasreddine Nabi says midfielder Njabulo Blom still has some work to do on his match-fitness and will not feature in Saturday’s Betway Premiership opener against Marumo Gallants at the Free State Stadium.

ALSO READ: Chiefs need to get off to a winning start

Blom rejoined Chiefs from Major League Soccer side St Louis City on a season-long loan at the start of this month.

Chiefs’ Blom needs ‘a bit of physical training’

“The mood among the squad is good. We’ve finished the camp and apart from (Njabulo) Blom, who only joined recently and needs a bit of physical training to get up to speed, everyone is fit and available,” Nabi told the Chiefs official website.

Striker Ranga Chivaviro said earlier this week that Gallants were a bit of a closed book to Chiefs. Nabi, however, says Chiefs’ analysts have had a chance to watch them in friendly matches.

Dan Malesela’s Gallants have made a host of changes to their squad after buying the status of Moroka Swallows to ensure a return to Premiership football. This is despite finishing only 11th in last season’s Motsepe Foundation Championship.

‘We are aware of their strengths’

“Our analysts have done their research on the opponents and even watched some of their friendly games,” said Nabi.

ALSO READ: Chiefs’ Chivaviro admits ‘new’ Gallants are a closed book

“So we are aware of their strengths and some of their weaknesses and have prepared accordingly.”

There is clearly plenty of excitement among Chiefs fans about the start of the season, with the Gallants-Chiefs game to be played in front of a sell-out crowd in Bloemfontein. Kick off is 5.30pm.